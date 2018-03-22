Dubuque County garage fire causes $100,000 in damage - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Dubuque County garage fire causes $100,000 in damage

DUBUQUE COUNTY (KWWL) -

The Dubuque County Sheriff's Office says a garage fire on Thursday spread to a nearby residence, causing an estimated $100,000 in damage.

Crews responded to a report of the fire in the 13000 block of Swiss Valley Road, near the Dubuque Regional Airport, around 1:08 p.m. this afternoon.

A man at the residence said he parked his UTV in the garage, and then found it on fire soon after. Crews say the flames engulfed the garage, before spreading to the residence. 

The Dubuque County Sheriff's Office says an investigation is still in progress. Officers were assisted at the scene by the Key West, Epworth and Peosta/Centralia Fire Departments.

