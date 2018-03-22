OPERATION QUICKFIND: Cedar Rapids police looking for Catherine T - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

OPERATION QUICKFIND: Cedar Rapids police looking for Catherine Tasker

Posted: Updated:

Cedar Rapids police are looking for a 15-year-old girl who went missing Wednesday evening. 

Catherine "Katie" Tasker was last seen at 3300 Blk 16th Ave SW in Cedar Rapids around 11:45 p.m.

Catherine is 5'7'' and weighs 145 pounds. She has a small sun tattoo on the inside of her left ankle and a large brown birth mark on the back of her upper-left arm. She was last seen wearing black leggings. She did not take any extra clothing or the medication perscribed to her for a mental health issue.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.