Accessory in Council Bluffs slaying pleads guilty

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) -- A man charged as an accessory in the Council Bluffs slaying of a homeless man has been sentenced.
   Court records say 53-year-old Cleo McClellan pleaded guilty Wednesday and was sentenced to 98 days already served and fined $625, but the fine was suspended.
   Police say he and 43-year-old Michael Thacker were involved in the Nov. 28 slaying of 34-year-old David Simpson, whose body was found Dec. 11. He'd died of blunt force trauma. Police say all three men were homeless at the time.
   Thacker was found and arrested Dec. 13 in Lincoln, Nebraska. Court records show he's pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and is scheduled to go on trial May 8.
 

