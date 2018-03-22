Emergency crews on scene of Waterloo hit-and-run - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Emergency crews on scene of Waterloo hit-and-run

WATERLOO (KWWL) -

Emergency crews are on scene of a hit-and-run incident at a parking lot on Broadway and Conger in Waterloo. 

Waterloo police say a fight in the parking lot of Express Laundry prompt the driver to leave abruptly and hit a teenage male. 

There were no serious injuries, however the male who was hit was taken to a nearby hospital. 

This is a breaking new story, stay with us as we work to gather more information.

