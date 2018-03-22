John Dowd, one of President Donald Trump's attorneys, resigns - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

John Dowd, one of President Donald Trump's attorneys, resigns

Posted: Updated:

  • NationalMore>>

  • Judge blocks Trump lawyers in Trump-Panama hotel dispute

    Judge blocks Trump lawyers in Trump-Panama hotel dispute

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:42 PM EDT2018-03-22 22:42:06 GMT
    A New York judge has given the owners of a Trump-branded hotel in Panama a victory over the family-owned company of President Donald Trump.More >>
    A New York judge has given the owners of a Trump-branded hotel in Panama a victory over the family-owned company of President Donald Trump.More >>

  • Hotel video shows Vegas gunman 'normal' before mass shooting

    Hotel video shows Vegas gunman 'normal' before mass shooting

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:42 PM EDT2018-03-22 22:42:02 GMT
    (MGM Resorts via AP). In this Sept. 25, 2017, security camera image released by MGM Resorts, Stephen Paddock stands with his luggage in an elevator at the Mandalay Bay hotel in Las Vegas. The newly released video shows the man who killed 58 people on t...(MGM Resorts via AP). In this Sept. 25, 2017, security camera image released by MGM Resorts, Stephen Paddock stands with his luggage in an elevator at the Mandalay Bay hotel in Las Vegas. The newly released video shows the man who killed 58 people on t...
    Surveillance video from the days before the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history shows the man who became the gunman as an unremarkable Las Vegas hotel guest and casino patron.More >>
    Surveillance video from the days before the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history shows the man who became the gunman as an unremarkable Las Vegas hotel guest and casino patron.More >>

  • Species battle pits protected sea lions against fragile fish

    Species battle pits protected sea lions against fragile fish

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:41 PM EDT2018-03-22 22:41:55 GMT
    (AP Photo/Don Ryan). In this March 14, 2018, photo, a California sea lion waits to be released into the Pacific Ocean in Newport, Ore. Two species of fish listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act are facing a growing challenge in Oregon fr...(AP Photo/Don Ryan). In this March 14, 2018, photo, a California sea lion waits to be released into the Pacific Ocean in Newport, Ore. Two species of fish listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act are facing a growing challenge in Oregon fr...
    Two species of fish listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act are facing a growing challenge in Oregon from hungry sea lions.More >>
    Two species of fish listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act are facing a growing challenge in Oregon from hungry sea lions.More >>
    •   
WASHINGTON (AP) -

UPDATE: President Donald Trump's lead lawyer in the Russia investigation has left the legal team.
   Attorney John Dowd is confirming his decision in an email to The Associated Press.
   Dowd says he "loves the president" and wishes him well.
   Another Trump's lawyer, Jay Sekulow, also is confirming Dowd's departure.
   The move comes several days after Trump added a new lawyer to his team -- former U.S. attorney Joseph diGenova.

----

John Dowd, one of President Donald Trump's attorneys, is resigning amid a shake-up of the president's legal team.

This is a developing story, stick with KWWL as we learn more. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.