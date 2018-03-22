Car driver gets 25 years for death of motorcyclist - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Car driver gets 25 years for death of motorcyclist

GARNER (AP) -

A car driver has been imprisoned for the crash death of a motorcyclist in northern Iowa.
   Hancock County District Court records say 34-year-old Shannon Gamble, of Garner, was sentenced Tuesday to 25 years in prison. She'd pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide while under the influence.
   The collision occurred June 18 near Klemme in Hancock County. Authorities say Gamble was driving south on U.S. Highway 69 and trying to pass another vehicle when her car struck the northbound motorcyclist, killing 31-year-old Nathan Wadsley. He lived in Belmond.

