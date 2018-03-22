Driver killed in Grant Co. crash

A driver in Grant County, Wisconsin is dead after a crash on Wednesday night.

The Sheriff's Office says Richard Bong, 28, from Cassville crossed the center line on County Highway N. A driver in the on-coming lane, Amy Knoble, 40, from Lancaster hit the driver side of Bong's truck.

Bong's truck hit the guard rail and overturned in a field, according to investigators. The Sheriff's Office says Bong was thrown from the truck and died at the scene.

Knoble was taken to the hospital by ambulance. The crash is still under investigation.