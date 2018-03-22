Magistrate won't release jailed Iowa youth coach

A federal magistrate won't free before trial an Iowa youth basketball coach who's accused of secretly recording some of his players undressing.



U.S. Magistrate Kelly Mahoney ruled after video hearing Wednesday that 42-year-old Greg Stephen didn't pose a flight risk but did pose a danger to the community. Prosecutors had asked the judge to keep the ex-Iowa Barnstormers co-director in custody. Stephen was arrested last week on a charge of knowingly transporting child pornography.



Court documents say Stephen has acknowledged taking secret videos of three players disrobing in a hotel bathroom in Illinois in January. He's told investigators he recorded the adolescents in an attempt to monitor their physical development.