Meghan Markle's wedding ring will likely be made of Welsh gold

Meghan Markle's wedding ring will likely be made with gold from a Welsh jewelry company.

The use of gold from mines in Wales is a royal tradition, dating back to the 1923 wedding of the late Queen Mother Elizabeth and future King George the Sixth.

Twenty-four carat Welsh gold has a higher percentage of pure gold than standard 18-carat gold.

The managing director of the jewelry company says he expects Markle's ring will be a light shade of gold, to match Markle's engagement ring.

"So it's personal choice. Whilst Welsh gold is known for being quite pink, you can have it whatever color you like, especially if you are from the royal family, " Ben Roberts, Clogau managing director, said.

In addition to the ring, the British royal family has also revealed details about the wedding cake, but they have kept quiet on the details of Markle's dress.