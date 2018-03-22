TODAY: Visitation for three killed in Waterloo fire

Visitation will be held today for three people killed in an eastern Iowa fire.

This happened last week in Waterloo.

9-year-old Amari Burkett, five-year-old Ava Everman, and their mom all died.

Their obituaries say the visitation will be from 4:00 until 8:00 tonight.

Funeral services will be tomorrow at Nazareth Evangelical Lutheran church in Cedar Falls.