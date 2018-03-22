TODAY: Visitation for three killed in Waterloo fire - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

TODAY: Visitation for three killed in Waterloo fire

Posted: Updated:
Written by Amanda Gilbert, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

Visitation will be held today for three people killed in an eastern Iowa fire. 

This happened last week in Waterloo.

9-year-old Amari Burkett, five-year-old Ava Everman, and their mom all died.

Their obituaries say the visitation will be from 4:00 until 8:00 tonight.

Funeral services will be tomorrow at Nazareth Evangelical Lutheran church in Cedar Falls.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.