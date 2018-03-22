AED, fast-acting coworkers save Waterloo employee's life

Coworkers are being honored at a special breakfast.

This morning is the annual "Heroes Among Us," breakfast.

It's an event put on by Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare.

One group of heroes being recognized, work at Warren Transportation, Inc.

An employee named Irv Donaldson had a heart attack at work last September.

Right away, two of his coworkers, Lance Votroubek and Glynna Borwig, jumped into action and started CPR.

Meanwhile, employee Jeff Wilson went and grabbed an AED, or an Automated External Defibrillator.

The coworkers then used the device to shock Donaldson's heart.

Those quick actions all happened in about 7 minutes before paramedics arrived.

Paramedics say what they did helped save Donaldson's life.

The "Heroes Among Us," breakfast starts at around 7:30 this morning. It's held at the Waterloo Convention Center.