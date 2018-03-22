Dubuque Hempstead student gaining national attention...in Germany

A 14-year-old Dubuque Hempstead student is making her mark on the nation. Just not this nation.

Marissa Hirschy is competing on the Voice Kids Germany. It's a show similar to the American version of the Voice.

Hirschy has lived in Germany for the past ten years, but recently moved back to Dubuque.

She advanced to the televised blind auditions, where she performed Adele's "Remedy". She got two judges to turn their chairs, sending her to the next round.

The battle round, which pits her against other children in the competition, is already shot, but Hirschy can't say how she did yet.

If you'd like to see her full performance, including feedback from the judges (all in German), visit http://www.dailymotion.com/video/x6g4yd5?scrlybrkr=7e341343.