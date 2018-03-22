TRACKING: Winter Storm Friday Night & Saturday

Quiet weather tonight with a partly cloudy sky and a light wind. The wind increases from the east Friday as we wait for the winter storm to arrive late in the day. Temperatures warm into the upper 40s in the afternoon. Rain arrives late in the afternoon southwest of I-380. As the moisture spreads northeast the temperatures will begin to drop with a changeover to snow by midnight for areas north of Iowa City. A strong east wind will have gusts to 35 mph Friday night and Saturday morning.

Snow continues Saturday morning and begins to taper off early in the afternoon. Snow accumulations across much of eastern Iowa will be 4-7”. Isolated higher amounts (8” or 9”) are possible in a narrow band from New Hampton to Oelwein to Monticello. Areas south of Iowa City, snow amounts are less than 2”.

Travel will be hazardous late Friday night through early Saturday afternoon. Heavy snow and reduced visibility due to the blowing snow. Allow extra time to get to your destination if you must travel. It will be a heavy wet snow. Use caution when shoveling it.

Sunday is dry and breezy with highs in the 30s.

We are tracking another storm forecast to bring rain to the area Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning. Temperatures are forecast to remain warm enough to keep this mostly rain. There is a slight chance light snow might get mixed in late Monday night. No snow accumulations is expected at this time.

Wednesday and Thursday are dry as temperatures warm into the 40s.

