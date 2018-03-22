TRACKING: Strong winds, rain and snow for the weekend - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

TRACKING: Strong winds, rain and snow for the weekend

Written by Eileen Loan, KWWL Storm Track 7 Meteorologist
Another nice day is in store for us today although we may end up with a few more clouds and maybe even a stray shower if the weak system to our west moves far enough this way. Temps will be in the mid 40s to around 50 for the afternoon.

A large storm system will track through the region Friday afternoon through Saturday. This will bring a lot of rain and a lot of snow with it. We will have light rain starting Friday afternoon with heavy rainfall possible Friday night, especially if you hear any thunder. Snow will mix in late Friday night through Saturday morning and may be completely snow at times, especially on the northern side of the system. The big question is how much snow? There will be a very sharp cutoff between light amounts and heavy amounts and it looks like it will be somewhere over the KWWL viewing area. Stay updated to the forecast as we get it fine tuned... travel will likely be impacted Friday night through Saturday. (Strong winds will not be helping)

