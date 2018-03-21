Grand View stays unbeaten in conference volleyball - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Grand View stays unbeaten in conference volleyball

Grand View University remains undefeated in Heart of America Men's college volleyball with a 4-set victory over Clarke University.

The game scores were: 25-20, 20-25, 25-22, 25-23

The Vikings remain undefeated in conference with a 15-4, 8-0

Clarke is now 13-14, 7-3

