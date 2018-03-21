Iowa City Police warn about Uber impostor

Local police are reminding those who ride-share to double check their driver before getting inside of a car.

This comes after a woman in Iowa City claimed a man pretended to be her Uber driver over the weekend.

"She asked questions which we would recommend anyone do. She knew that if this was the actual driver that she had requested that they would know her name," says Sgt. Derek Frank with the Iowa City Police Department.

The driver did not know the woman's name so she knew something wasn't right and didn't get in the vehicle.

The Uber app has many safety features.

After you request and confirm your ride you are given your expected driver's name, photo, the make and model of their vehicle and even their license plate information.

The information is important because unlike a taxi service with marked cars, Uber drivers use their own private vehicles.

Drivers are given the name of the person they are picking up.

"I find it very safe, very nice in Iowa City and I like it," says Bahaeldin Mahmoud, an Uber Driver.

If you do come across anyone impersonating a ride-share driver police want to know about it right away.

In this case the information was not reported right away and police found out a couple of days later via someone who saw it posted on social media.

Police say the fake driver was described as a man around 6 feet tall with an earring in and no facial hair. He looked to be in his early to mid twenties and was driving a black vehicle.