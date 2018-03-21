Cannabis in Iowa City? Mayor gives thumbs up

Leaders in Iowa City are supporting a push to bring a cannabis oil dispensary to the city, according to a letter written by Mayor Jim Throgmorton today.

The letter is addressed to Iowa's Director of Public Health Gerd W. Clabaugh, as well as Randy Mayer, who is the coordinator for the state's Office of Medical Cannabidoil. In it, Mayor Throgmorton says the city and its city council supports an application submitted by the Iowa Cannabis Company to establish a dispensary in the city.

The use of cannabis oil is legal in Iowa, and an act signed into law by former Governor Terry Branstad last May now allows for dispensaries to open and operate here. Before that, Iowans had to travel across state lines to attain the oil.

In his letter, Mayor Throgmorton says Iowa City's emphasis on health care makes it an ideal home for a dispensary, and one opening "would allow for convenient access of cannabidoil products for patients that are already traveling to our community for their healthcare needs."

"The City Council believes the dispensary use is a natural fit for the Iowa City community," writes Mayor Throgmorton.

Earlier this month, the Iowa Department of Public Health said is received 21 applications for medical cannabis dispensaries to operate in the state. At that point, the department said it planned on awarding five applications by April 1.

Read Mayor Throgmorton's letter below: