Corbett's challenge upheld keeping him off ballots for governor

UPDATE: Ron Corbett's (R) nomination petition challenge was upheld and his name will be kept off the ballot for governor.

David Young (R), Steve King (R), and Kim Reynolds (R) have been approved to be placed on ballots. Ginny Caligiuri (R) and Dale Bolsinger (R) were rejected.

UPDATE: The State Objection Panel will review challenges to several candidates’ nomination petitions tomorrow at 1:45 p.m. in Des Moines.

The panel is made up of Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate, State Auditor Mary Mosiman and Attorney General Tom Miller.

Challenges to the following candidates have been filed:

Dale Bolsinger, Republican candidate for Iowa House, District 56

Ginny Caligiuri, Republican candidate for U.S. House, District 2

Ron Corbett, Republican candidate for Governor

Theresa Greenfield, Democratic candidate for U.S. House, District 3

Steve King, Republican candidate for U.S. House, District 4

Kim Reynolds, Republican candidate for Governor

David Young, Republican candidate for U.S. House, District 3

Previous Story:

A formal challenge to the nomination petitions of Republican candidate Ron Corbett has been filed with the Office of the Iowa Secretary of State.

We're told a review board will come together soon. Secretary of State Paul Pate, State Auditor Mary Mosiman, and Attorney General Tom Miller will all be on the board. At that time, Corbett and the challenger will have the opportunity to state their case and present evidence.

The board will review all the evidence and issue a decision.

The challenge period for any candidate’s nomination petitions for the June 5 primary runs through this Friday, March 23 at 5 p.m.