Man admits killing mother in Keokuk home they shared

KEOKUK, Iowa (AP) - A Keokuk man has pleaded guilty to killing his mother in the home they shared.

The Hawk Eye reports that 24-year-old Devan Williams described at his hearing Tuesday in Fort Madison how he smothered his mother with a pillow in January last year. He told the judge he did so to keep 54-year-old Lori Williams from screaming at him as they argued.

He'd been scheduled to go on trial April 24. His sentencing for second-degree murder is scheduled for May 18.

Information from: The Hawk Eye, http://www.thehawkeye.com

