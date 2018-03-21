New doors to open on College Hill - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

New doors to open on College Hill

Posted: Updated:
CEDAR FALLS (KWWL) -

There's a new addition and option for people visiting College Hill in Cedar Falls.

The College Hill Partnership welcomes Greenhouse Kitchen. This is the newest casual dining on the Hill. Greenhouse Kitchen will offer several options and combinations on their menu.

According to their press release, they are committed to delivering flavored focused fresh options. They will be working with local farmers and greenhouses to offer a wide variety of clean eating options. 

You can follow Greenhouse Kitchen on Facebook for all the details on their opening. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.