Driver okay after hitting tractor

BREMER COUNTY (KWWL) -

After crossing the center line, a driver is okay.

Around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 23, the Bremer County Sheriff's Office responded to a two vehicle accident involving a tractor.

Scott Neil of Fairbank was driving a John Deere tractor and pulling a wagon behind on C-50 and was stopped at a stop sign. A minor was driving a Mercury Cougar south on V62  and turned right on C-50. When she made the turn she crossed the center line and hit the stopped tractor. 

The minor driver was cited for failure to maintain control. 

No one was injured in the accident. 

