Couple charged with Child endangerment after Vinton animal hoarding case

A Vinton couple are facing three counts of child endangerment and four counts of animal neglect after hundreds of animals are removed from a home.

On January 16, nearly 1,000 animals were removed from Barbara and Marshall Galkowski's home in Vinton.

Police tell us at the time, there were also children in the home; at the time, the children were placed in the care of other family members.

On Tuesday, Barbara Galkowski was arrested and charged with child endangerment. Online court records show the offense date for the charges is the same as the day the animals were removed from the home. Barbara had an initial court appearance on Wednesday morning, and she was allowed out of jail on her own recognizance, per online court records.