Initial 2018 "Team of Dreams" lineup announced

A nice spring day Thursday, with a potential turn to winter Friday night into Saturday.More >>
A nice spring day Thursday, with a potential turn to winter Friday night into Saturday.More >>
Austin police chief says serial bombing suspect set off bomb with SWAT team closing in and is dead.More >>
Austin police chief says serial bombing suspect set off bomb with SWAT team closing in and is dead.More >>
The University of Iowa says 'Nazi graffiti damaged unity murals on campus.More >>
The University of Iowa says 'Nazi graffiti damaged unity murals on campus.More >>
Three students were hospitalized and the shooter later died.More >>
Three students were hospitalized and the shooter later died.More >>
San Antonio Fire Department says package bomb has exploded at FedEx distribution center in Texas; 1 hurt.More >>
San Antonio Fire Department says package bomb has exploded at FedEx distribution center in Texas; 1 hurt.More >>