Initial 2018 "Team of Dreams" lineup announced

Once again this Labor Day weekend, some of baseball's all-time greats will be headed to the Field of Dreams.

The annual "Team of Dreams" event is slated for Sept. 2.

Nine players will be participating, with more to be announced later this year.

Hall of Famers Wade Boggs, Ozzie Smith, Tom Glavine, Alan Trammel and Jack Morris will be there.

Trammel and Morris were just elected to baseball's Hall of Fame this year.

Mark Grace will be joined by NFL Hall of Famers Dick Butkus, Thurman Thomas and newly elected HOF'er Jerry Kramer.

This is the fifth year for this event, which includes a full weekend of events.

You can find full details at www.teamofdreamsiowa.com.