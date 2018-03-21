Man charged in dorm sex assault

A man is facing 3rd Degree Sexual Abuse Charges, accused of sexual assaulting someone in a University of Iowa dorm.

According to Iowa City Police, Cannon Allen, 19, was arrested on Tuesday.

Criminal complaints say back in November, he performed a non-consensual sex act on a victim at a dorm in Burge Hall. The documents go on to say, that when the victim verbally withdrew consent, Allen allegedly continued.

As of Wednesday morning, Allen was still being held in the Johnson County Jail.