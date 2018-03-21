Man charged in dorm sex assault - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Man charged in dorm sex assault

Posted: Updated:
IOWA CITY (KWWL) -
A man is facing 3rd Degree Sexual Abuse Charges, accused of sexual assaulting someone in a University of Iowa dorm.
According to Iowa City Police, Cannon Allen, 19, was arrested on Tuesday.
Criminal complaints say back in November, he performed a non-consensual sex act on a victim at a dorm in Burge Hall. The documents go on to say, that when the victim verbally withdrew consent, Allen allegedly continued.
As of Wednesday morning, Allen was still being held in the Johnson County Jail. 
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.