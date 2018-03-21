Sheriff: 3 injured in Dubuque County rollover - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Sheriff: 3 injured in Dubuque County rollover

Written by Brad Hanson, Multimedia Journalist
DUBUQUE COUNTY (KWWL) -

Three people were injured after their car rolled over in rural Dubuque County.

According to a release from the Dubuque County Sheriff's Office, 17-year-old Amber Bissell was driving south on Hantelman Road when she lost control of the vehicle, entered a ditch and rolled over.  It happened at about 11:15 Tuesday night.

19-year-old Austin Dilley and 15-year-old Desiree Stocks were both in the car at the time. I'll three were taken to the hospital and treated,  then released for their injuries.

Bissell's vehicle sustained about $3,500 in damage.  She was cited for failure to maintain control.

