Sheriff: 3 injured in Dubuque County rollover

Three people were injured after their car rolled over in rural Dubuque County.

According to a release from the Dubuque County Sheriff's Office, 17-year-old Amber Bissell was driving south on Hantelman Road when she lost control of the vehicle, entered a ditch and rolled over. It happened at about 11:15 Tuesday night.

19-year-old Austin Dilley and 15-year-old Desiree Stocks were both in the car at the time. I'll three were taken to the hospital and treated, then released for their injuries.

Bissell's vehicle sustained about $3,500 in damage. She was cited for failure to maintain control.