Police report: Waterloo officers respond to shots fired

According to a police report, Waterloo officers were called to a shots fired incident this week.

On Tuesday, at roughly 9:45 p.m., the report indicates officers responded to 213 Denver St. on a report that five shots had been fired.

When police arrived, they found several shell casings in the area.

The report also states, during the investigation, officers found marijuana in the back seat of a patrol car.

According to the police report, the case is now closed.

