BREAKING: Bombing suspect identified as Mark Anthony Conditt, sources tell NBC News

According to NBC News, the Austin serial bombing suspect has been identified as Mark Anthony Conditt.



Police have confirmed the suspect is a 24-year-old white man who died early Wednesday morning after using an explosive inside a vehicle as a SWAT team tried to arrest him on the side of a highway. Stick with KWWL for updates as this story develops.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) -- Austin police chief says serial bombing suspect set off bomb with SWAT team closing in and is dead.

Police chief identifies dead serial bombing suspect as a 24-year-old white male.

The Austin American-Statesman is citing a high-ranking law enforcement official who says the suspect in this month's bombing in the Texas capital blew killed himself with an explosive device as the authorities closed in on him.

The Associated Press wasn't immediately able to confirm the report.

The newspaper cites the official as saying that law enforcement identified the suspect in the past 24 hours based largely on information, including security video, gleaned after the suspect allegedly sent an explosive device from an Austin-area FedEx store.

Austin has been targeted by four package bombings since March 2 that killed two people and wounded four others. A fifth parcel bomb detonated at a FedEx distribution center near San Antonio early Tuesday.