TRACKING: Dry today- Rain/snow this weekend

We warm up a bit today but temps will remain a bit below normal this afternoon with highs in the low to mid 40s over most of the viewing area. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy today with some areas of fog tonight as winds become calm.

An active weather pattern begins tomorrow with just a few stray showers tracking through (mainly south). A stronger system tracks in Friday bringing a chance of rain to the area with the best chance late in the day. Saturday will have rain, snow and a mix tracking through. The models do not agree on where (or how much of) each type will fall... it will ultimately depend on the track of the system. There will likely be some travel concerns with Saturday's system, but we will need to have a few more model runs before we can figure out what falls where.

Stay tuned for updated forecasts throughout the week.

