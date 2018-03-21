TRACKING: Accumulating snow possible this weekend

Another quiet night ahead with a few clouds and little to no wind. Low temperatures once again drop into the 20s by Thursday morning. Thursday is going to be the best day of the next seven days. High temperatures warm into the upper 40s to low 50s with a gentle breeze from the east. Another dry day with a mix of sun and clouds.

Clouds increase Friday morning as do the winds from the at 15-25 mph. There is a chance of light rain southwest of I-380 late in the afternoon toward evening. Rain becomes widespread during the evening followed by a transition to snow close to midnight. Snow continues overnight and into Saturday morning. Saturday afternoon the snow will transition to rain before ending. Snow accumulations are possible. Exactly how much and where the wet snow will fall is still at a low confidence level. There is high confidence we will see rain and snow. Stay up dated on the forecast.

Sunday is dry with a mix of sun and clouds as temperatures warm to near 40. We are tracking the next storm forecast to bring rain Monday and Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Iowa Storm Spotter Classes

Iowa DOT Road Conditions and Track a Plow

Schnack's Blog



Download the FREE Storm Track 7 Weather App

StormTrack7 iNTERACTIVE

How to get school, business and/or organization closings alerts on your KWWL NEWS app

Closings and Cancellations