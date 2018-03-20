Teen taken to hospital in rollover

An 18-year-old from Independence was taken to the hospital after an SUV rolls over in eastern Iowa.

Deputies with the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office says the car rolled while traveling along Highway 20 near mile marker 247 southeast of Jesup on Tuesday night, coming to a rest on its top. The crash happened around 8:30 p.m., according to sheriff's deputies.

Officers say the teen driving was the only person inside the car. He was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening. The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office says an investigation is still in progress, while the Jesup Fire Department and Area Ambulance Service assisted at the scene.