Former UNI Star Xavier Williams signs with NFL Kansas City Chiefs

Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
The Kansas City Chiefs have signed restricted free agent nose tackle Xavier Williams from the Arizona Cardinals  on Tuesday.

As a restricted free agent, Arizona — Williams' former team — had an opportunity to match the offer the Chiefs made to Williams. They declined to match, a source told The Star.

Williams, 26, is a local guy. The 6-foot-4, 311-pounder graduated from Grandview High School. He went undrafted out of Northern Iowa in 2015 and has recorded 28 tackles and a half-sack in three seasons.


