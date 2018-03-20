Former UNI Star Xavier Williams signs with NFL Kansas City Chiefs

Get the latest news and sports information about the University of Northern Iowa Panthers sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball and softball.

Get the latest news and sports information about the University of Northern Iowa Panthers sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball and softball.

The Kansas City Chiefs have signed restricted free agent nose tackle Xavier Williams from the Arizona Cardinals on Tuesday.

As a restricted free agent, Arizona — Williams' former team — had an opportunity to match the offer the Chiefs made to Williams. They declined to match, a source told The Star.

Williams, 26, is a local guy. The 6-foot-4, 311-pounder graduated from Grandview High School. He went undrafted out of Northern Iowa in 2015 and has recorded 28 tackles and a half-sack in three seasons.



Read more here: http://www.kansascity.com/sports/nfl/kansas-city-chiefs/article206067104.html#storylink=cpy