Cedar Falls smokehouse in final four for Iowa's best pulled pork sandwich

A Cedar Valley barbecue restaurant that's been in business for less than a year already boasts one of the best pork sandwiches in all of Iowa, according to a saucy statewide competition that's now coming down to the wire.

Starbeck's Smokehouse opened along University Avenue in Cedar Falls back in August, but is already standing among elite company after moving into the final four restaurants left standing today in the Iowa Pork Producer Association's Pulled Pork Madness competition.

The bracket-style competition aims to crown the best pulled pork sandwich purveyor in Iowa, and started with open nominations being narrowed down to 16 finalist restaurants. Starbeck's has now moved up to being the lone representative for Northeast Iowa in the competition, and faces Newton's Moo's BBQ in the semifinal round.

If you're interested in voting for the competition, ballots can be cast here. Voting for the semifinal round runs through Friday morning.