Hawkeye Basketball player switching to football

Former UNI Star Xavier Williams signs with NFL ChiefsMore >>
Iowa head men’s basketball coach Fran McCaffery announced Tuesday that redshirt junior Brady Ellingson will earn his degree in enterprise leadership in May and transfer from the Hawkeye basketball program.More >>
Iowa head men’s basketball coach Fran McCaffery announced Tuesday that junior Ahmad Wagner has decided to depart the Hawkeye basketball program and explore college football opportunities.More >>
Iowa freshman Spencer Lee is the winner of the 2018 Hammer Award.More >>
The Waterloo Black Hawks scored early and often to take down the U.S. National Team Development Program Under-17s 6-4 on Saturday night. The Black Hawks, who opened the night tied for first place in the west division, took sole possession over idle Omaha with the win.More >>
