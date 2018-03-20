VIDEO: 5-year-old "Wiz Kid" can name every team in the NCAA tour - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

VIDEO: 5-year-old "Wiz Kid" can name every team in the NCAA tournament by memory

Posted: Updated:
(NBC) -

From every U.S. president to every state, this kid can now list off all the teams in the NCAA tournament by memory!

5-year-old Joaquin Francis Ancheta is from Rockville, Maryland and has a photographic memory. 

His dad Dennis says he memorized the alphabet at age one and all the states and their capitals by age three. He then started working on the presidents and can now list them off in under one minute!

"He owns an iPad just like other kids, but I think it's his passion to learn things," Dennis said. 

Now, he's into March Madness and can name all the teams that are in it this year. His family says it only took him a few days to learn them all!

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.