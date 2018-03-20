VIDEO: 5-year-old "Wiz Kid" can name every team in the NCAA tournament by memory

From every U.S. president to every state, this kid can now list off all the teams in the NCAA tournament by memory!

5-year-old Joaquin Francis Ancheta is from Rockville, Maryland and has a photographic memory.

His dad Dennis says he memorized the alphabet at age one and all the states and their capitals by age three. He then started working on the presidents and can now list them off in under one minute!

"He owns an iPad just like other kids, but I think it's his passion to learn things," Dennis said.

Now, he's into March Madness and can name all the teams that are in it this year. His family says it only took him a few days to learn them all!