'Nazi graffiti' damages unity murals on Iowa campus

The University of Iowa says 'Nazi graffiti' damaged unity murals on campus.

They were not specific on what the graffiti was because they say the case is still open.

Vandalism was done on two unity murals meant to showcase the underrepresented on campus.

Messages have since been covered with white paint.

Cassandra Garza helped paint one of the murals impacted, the art celebrates Latin Americans, she tells us it took a couple of months to complete it.

"Every day going for about 4 or 5 hours, anywhere maybe even to 8 to 12 hours in a day," Garza says.

It's something she felt would eventually be the target of hate.

"We all knew there was going to be some sort of problem because within past experiences and things like that," Garza told us.

The University of Iowa is no stranger to hate, in fact last April a white supremacy card was found at the campus library.

In May, a separate unity mural was vandalized with a swastika.

Then in January, white nationalist fliers were found scattered across an Iowa City neighborhood.

Now, two more unity murals are damaged.

University of Iowa NAACP President Santos Rodriguez says racism is a problem on campus.

"They want these images of people of color doing well on our campus and you know we even get recruited to come to the campus. But it seems that it's just all a marketing aspect because when we are actually on campus it's a lot of instances where we are having to face down blatant racism," he told us.

Rodriguez hopes the University will add cameras and more lighting to help deter vandals.

"This is not the second time, even the third time this has happened even on those, those murals. So what are they actually doing," he says.

We asked the University if they were considering adding cameras and lighting to the area, they sent the following statement:

"We are continually assessing our campus to ensure the safety of our university community. Over the past few years, the university has made numerous lighting upgrades and has also added cameras on campus.

This particular tunnel, which is designated as closed for a construction project in the area, has lights on each side near the entrances and throughout the tunnel itself. We will continue to monitor our campus closely."

Yesterday the University sent out a message to students letting them know about the hateful vandalism, they wrote: