Grout Museum District Historian reacts to USS Juneau discovery

A stunning discovery has local historians in shock.

On St. Patrick's Day, the wreckage of the USS Juneau was found three miles deep in the South Pacific Ocean.

Nearly 700 sailors, including the five Sullivan brothers, were on the ship when it was torpedoed more than 75 years ago. The tragic death of the Waterloo native brothers had a huge impact on the country during World War II.

Grout Museum District Historian Bob Neymeyer says he still can't believe the news of the ship's discovery.

He said, "One of our staff members went running through the office saying, 'The Juneau has been found, the Juneau has been found!'"

Video shows the USS Juneau's final resting place in the cold waters of the Pacific Ocean. Although fascinating, it's also a somber reminder of what the nearly 700 sailors sacrificed.

Neymeyer says the ship's discovery ensures the tale of the Sullivan Brothers won't just be a footnote in history.

Neymeyer said, "This is something that brings focus on the story that we tell every day." He continued, "It's very nice to have that extra boost, adrenaline run that gives us the enthusiasm to say, 'Okay, where do we go now?'"

In honor of the discovery, the Five Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum is offering half price admission until Friday to learn more about the Sullivan family and the USS Juneau.