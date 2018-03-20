Police: Man charged after brutal attack on woman

A Dubuque man is facing a series of charges, after allegedly assaulting a woman over the course of several days.

Lonnie Vandamme, Jr. was arrested on Saturday.

Dubuque Police say he attacked a woman over the course of two days starting on the night of March 14th.

Investigators say he pulled her hair, handcuffed her, burned her with a small torch, hit her multiple times, and threatened to kill her. He allegedly also made threats to throw the woman in the Mississippi.

The victim eventually convinced Vandamme to take her to the hospital, police say.

The woman suffered multiple burns, a broken eye socket, broken rib and bruising to her entire body.

Police say Vandamme was arrested and charged with Willful Injury Causing Serious Injury, False Imprisonment, among other things. The Dubuque County Attorney's Office says they're also considering Kidnapping 1st Degree and Sexual Abuse 1st Degree.