Iowa House approves $35M in mid-year cuts to state budget



DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- The House has approved more than $35 million in mid-year cuts to Iowa's $7.2 billion budget.

The Republican-controlled chamber voted 59-41 Tuesday along party lines for the reductions, which impact the budget running through June. The GOP-majority Senate must OK the cuts before Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds can give final approval.

The reductions affect various government agencies. Funding for the board that oversees Iowa's three public universities is reduced by more than $10 million, making it the largest cut. The University of Northern Iowa's funding is spared in the bill.

A budget panel estimated last year that incoming state revenue was below projections. GOP legislative leaders have been at odds over the extent of the reductions, though a compromise has been reached.

State revenue has been up recently, though GOP lawmakers say the cuts will give the budget a cushion.

