UPDATE: Waterloo police locate missing 43-year-old - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

UPDATE: Waterloo police locate missing 43-year-old

Posted: Updated:
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

UPDATE: Waterloo Police have located Catherine Deloris Robertson. According to police, she was located safe in Waterloo.

--------------------------------------------------------

Previous Story: 

Waterloo Police are looking for Catherine Deloris Robertson, 43, who was last seen March 18 at 544 Archer Street. Robertson has black hair, brown eyes, is 5'5" tall and weighs 253 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, and gray pants with pink tennis shoes. According to the police report, Robertson has a slow mentality, which varies between child-like and adult. 

If you have any information regarding this case, contact the Waterloo Police Department. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.