UPDATE: Waterloo police locate missing 43-year-old

UPDATE: Waterloo Police have located Catherine Deloris Robertson. According to police, she was located safe in Waterloo.

Previous Story:

Waterloo Police are looking for Catherine Deloris Robertson, 43, who was last seen March 18 at 544 Archer Street. Robertson has black hair, brown eyes, is 5'5" tall and weighs 253 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, and gray pants with pink tennis shoes. According to the police report, Robertson has a slow mentality, which varies between child-like and adult.

If you have any information regarding this case, contact the Waterloo Police Department.