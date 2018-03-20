Police offer tips after suspicious rideshare incident

The Iowa City Police Department is offering reminders about how to safely use ridesharing services after a suspicious incident is reported.

A woman told police that, while she was waiting for an Uber, she was approached by a man who falsely claimed to be her driver. The woman says the man was unable to answer questions only the driver would know; she also noticed that when he drove away, he approached another group claiming to be their driver.

If you witness anything like this, don't hesitate to call police. The Police Department also wants to remind everyone who uses rideshare and taxi service to make sure to verify the driver before getting in a car.