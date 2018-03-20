TODAY: Hip-hop artist JusTme teaching at Waterloo school - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Written by Amanda Gilbert, Multimedia Journalist
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

"It's OK to make a mistake. You are awesome."

JusTme (Timothy Scott, Jr.) is in Waterloo, teaching kids through the power of music and dance. 

The hip-hop artist and mindfulness instructor flew in from California's Bay Area.

He's performing at Lincoln Elementary today.

In a press release, it says, "Since 2012, he has been spreading love and insight on mindfulness and well-being. JusTme started working with K-12 students in the West Contra Costa Unified School District of Richmond, California bringing students and their families positivity, mindful practices and wellbeing through his coined term "mindful hip-hop."

KWWL asked JusTme what he hopes the students got out of his lessons today. 

He says, "I hope they got some smiles, some sunshine, and I hope grabbed these tools and are able to use them going forward so they can be better adults, and better at being adults and running things than we are today." 

For more information about the artist, click here

