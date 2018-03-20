Minneapolis officer booked on murder charge - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Minneapolis officer booked on murder charge

Posted: Updated:
Associated Press Associated Press
(AP) -
A Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed an Australian woman in July has been booked on charges of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
   Officer Mohamed Noor turned himself in on Tuesday after a warrant was issued for his arrest in the death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond. Damond was shot July 15, minutes after she called 911 to report a possible sexual assault in the alley behind her home.
   The 40-year-old life coach was engaged to be married.
   Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman was scheduled to discuss charges in the case at a 2:30 p.m. news conference.
   Noor has not talked publicly about the case and declined to be interviewed by state investigators.
   Jail records show he's being held on $500,000 bail.
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.