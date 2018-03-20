Chris Norton shares video of him walking - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Chris Norton shares video of him walking

Posted: Updated:
Written by Brad Hanson, Multimedia Journalist
Connect

Chris Norton, the former Luther football player who was paralyzed in a game in 2010, is continuing toward his goal of walking down the aisle at his wedding.

After a hard hit left him with a broken hit, doctors only gave him a three percent chance of ever having feeling or movement below the neck.

But more than seven years later, Norton continues to defy those odds.

He shared a video in a Tweet Monday, saying "The goal is to walk 7 yards down the aisle of our wedding on 4/21/18!"

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.