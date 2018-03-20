Chris Norton shares video of him walking

Warmer weather is followed by a chance of rain/snow.More >>
Warmer weather is followed by a chance of rain/snow.More >>
Three students were hospitalized and the shooter later died.More >>
Three students were hospitalized and the shooter later died.More >>
San Antonio Fire Department says package bomb has exploded at FedEx distribution center in Texas; 1 hurt.More >>
San Antonio Fire Department says package bomb has exploded at FedEx distribution center in Texas; 1 hurt.More >>
The ship on which all five Sullivan brothers were serving during World War II has been found in the South Pacific Ocean.More >>
The ship on which all five Sullivan brothers were serving during World War II has been found in the South Pacific Ocean.More >>
Two children are dead and their mother is in critical condition after an early morning house fire.More >>
Two children are dead and their mother is in critical condition after an early morning house fire.More >>