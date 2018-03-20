Martina McBride coming to Delaware County Fair this summer - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Martina McBride coming to Delaware County Fair this summer

Written by Brad Hanson, Multimedia Journalist
DELAWARE COUNTY (KWWL) -

Country superstar Martina McBride is coming to Eastern Iowa this summer.

The multiple Grammy-winning artist will headline country night, which will be Thursday, July 12.

McBride has sold more than 18 million albums to date, which include 20 top ten singles and six number one hits.

“Martina was just the name we wanted to headline our 150th Fair. A name that is recognized in the country world and whose voice is second to none," Jeannie Domeyer, the fair's manager, said.

Tickets will be $45, and go on sale Saturday, Mar. 31.

