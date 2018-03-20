Man charged with Homicide by Vehicle in crash that killed 2

The Iowa Department of Public Safety says Kory Doeppke, 20, from Elkader is facing two counts of Homicide by Vehicle in a crash that killed two teenagers.

Back on February 16, the Clayton County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash at the intersection of Littleport Road and East Mission Road.

Investigators say Doeppke failed to stop at a stop sign, and hit a truck.

Brady Edwards and Isiah Drinkwater, both 16 years old, died in the crash.

Doeppke is being held at the Clayton County Law Enforcement Center.