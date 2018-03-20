Free Cone Day at Dairy Queen today

It's the first day of Spring! To celebrate the start of a new season, there's a sweet giveaway today at an ice cream chain.



Today is the fourth annual Free Cone Day at Dairy Queen.



Participating Dairy Queens across the country will be giving away free small cones of vanilla ice cream.



The chain will also be collecting donations for local Children's Miracle Network hospitals.



Last year during Free Cone Day, Dairy Queen contributed nearly $300,000 to local hospitals.