Free Cone Day at Dairy Queen today - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Free Cone Day at Dairy Queen today

Posted: Updated:

It's the first day of Spring! To celebrate the start of a new season, there's a sweet giveaway today at an ice cream chain.

Today is the fourth annual Free Cone Day at Dairy Queen.

Participating Dairy Queens across the country will be giving away free small cones of vanilla ice cream.

The chain will also be collecting donations for local Children's Miracle Network hospitals. 

Last year during Free Cone Day, Dairy Queen contributed nearly $300,000 to local hospitals. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.