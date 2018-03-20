UPDATE: Sheriff says shooter at Maryland school has died

A sheriff says the school resource officer who shot at the suspect during a shooting at a Maryland high school is unhurt.

Speaking at a news conference, St. Mary's County Tim Cameron says the male student was armed with a handgun Tuesday morning when he wounded a female student and a male student just before classes began at Great Mills High School in southern Maryland.

Cameron says all three were hospitalized and the shooter was later pronounced dead.

Cameron says the shooter and the school resource officer both fired and it wasn't immediately known if the officer's bullet killed the suspect.

**********************************

A sheriff's spokeswoman says three people have been injured in a shooting at a high school in southern Maryland, including the shooter.

St. Mary's County Sheriff's spokeswoman Cpl. Julie Yingling says there have been no fatalities in the Tuesday morning shooting at Great Mills High School.

Yingling says the two victims were shot, but she doesn't know how the shooter was injured.

She also didn't have the identities of the any of the three injured. She says all three had been transported to hospitals.

**********************************

GREAT MILLS, Md. (AP) -- School officials report shooting at Maryland high school, `event is contained,' campus on lockdown.

***********************************

A tweet from St. Mary's County Public Schools says there has been a shooting at Great Mills High School in Maryland.

The tweet says the school is on lock down and the area sheriff's office is on scene. It also says, "Parents/Guardians should go to Leonardtown HS for reunification with GMHS students."

Click here to see the tweet.

This is a breaking news story. We will post more information soon.