Barnstormers shake up continues, top players leaving in wake of arrest

Some of the top talent in the state won't play for the Iowa Barnstormers this year.

This comes after their coach and co-founder of the team, Greg Stephen, is arrested by the FBI and charged with knowingly transporting child porn.

Pat McCaffrey, son of Iowa Head Coach Fran McCaffrey, will now play for an AAU team in Minnesota.

He told the Des Moines Register Monday that he wanted to get a fresh start and play with a clear mind.

McCaffrey isn't the only one leaving the team.

Iowa City Regina's Even Brauns will play in Wisconsin, while another couple of recruits will play for the Martin Brothers AAU team.

Meanwhile, a hearing to determine if Stephen will remain detained before his trial has been delayed so a psychologist can testify.