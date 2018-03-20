TRACKING: Rain/snow this weekend

The sky remains cloudy overnight with a gentle breeze from the north. Sunshine returns Wednesday with highs warming into the 40s. The wind remains gentle from the north. More quiet weather through the night with little to no wind and lows in the 20s.
Thursday is a bit warmer with highs near 50 and more clouds than sunshine as the gentle breeze turns to the south. Clouds increase Friday morning with a chance of rain late afternoon or evening. Rain becomes widespread and mixes and/or changes to snow overnight and into Saturday morning. The rain/snow mix ends midday. A gusty east wind keeps high temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s.
Sunday is dry and breezy with highs in the low 40s. We are tracking another storm with a chance o rain Monday and possible rain/snow Monday night.
