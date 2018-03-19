Graceland men to play for NAIA National basketball title

Graceland University knocked off top-seeded LSU Shreveport, 87-80, Monday, to advance to the 81st NAIA Division I Men's Basketball National Championship game.

Graceland, seeded number 5, will play for the title Tuesday night against either William Penn or LSU Alexandria out of Louisiana. The Championship game will be televised on ESPN3.

It's Graceland's first ever appearance in the NAIA National tournament